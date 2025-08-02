Man allegedly spotted vaping on bus wearing military uniform was held in SAF custody

A man was held in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) custody after allegedly vaping on a public bus.

AsiaOne understands that he has since been released.

A video shared by SGFollowsAll recently went viral showing the individual, dressed in a No. 4 military uniform, taking several puffs from a pink device, presumably an e-vapouriser.

Mindef told AsiaOne in a statement today (Aug 2) that the man had been identified and put in SAF custody to assist with the investigation.

The ministry said that SAF takes a "serious view" on the possession and use of vapes by service personnel and called it "both a matter of military discipline and an offence under national law".

Offenders could be fined up to $1,000 or detained if the devices are found to be laced with controlled drugs.

"Besides enforcement, the SAF also undertakes awareness and education efforts, and provides cessation counselling and support," the ministry added. "Service personnel are encouraged to speak to their commanders or medical officers if they require help."

Vape seizures and disposal bins

Between January 2024 and March 2025, over 17,900 people were caught for possession and use of e-vapourisers, with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seizing over $41 million worth of devices and components in 50 operations.

Sixty people aged between 17 and 43 were also prosecuted for selling vapes.

Starting July 25, the Ministry of Health (MOH), HSA and People's Association have placed vape disposal bins at 24 locations around the island for people to willingly curb their habit and safely dispose of their vaping paraphernalia.

This comes after recent public concerns about vapes laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent that can cause seizures and psychosis which has been deemed a Controlled Substance under the Poisons Act.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung revealed that a third of vapes seized in Singapore were such 'Kpods'.

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers is illegal under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act and offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Possessing or supplying pods containing etomidate can result in jail of up to two years and/or a fine of up to $10,000 under the Poisons Act.

As an interim measure, etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug and subsequently, persons caught using etomidate-laced vapes will face mandatory supervision and rehabilitation, and penalties under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

