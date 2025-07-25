Vape disposal bins available at 24 locations; users who surrender devices will not face penalty

The Ministry of Health, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and People's Association have launched a campaign encouraging vape users to kick the habit and safely dispose their devices in designated bins set up at 24 locations island-wide.

Those who surrender their devices by binning them, or voluntarily seek support for quitting, will not face any penalties for doing so, said the authorities.

Starting July 25, disposal bins have been placed at 23 Community Clubs and one Residents' Network Centre for members of the public to voluntarily dispose of vapes.

This comes amid fresh public concern over vapes laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent that can cause seizures and psychosis.

Etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the next few weeks, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on July 20.

Ahead of this, HSA is encouraging users of e-vaporiser to give up their devices and related components and quit vaping through the new initiative called Bin the Vape.

Bins will also be progressively placed at other locations such as the institutes of higher learning, added the health authorities.

Members of the public can visit HSA's website to find their nearest bin.

Vape users who want to quit and are looking for support services can approach WE CARE Community Services, Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association, the Institute of Mental Health or the Quitline counsellors at 1800 438 2000 for help.

Persons caught using etomidate-laced vapes once the substance is listed as a Class C drug will face mandatory supervision and rehabilitation and repeat offenders can be prosecuted and subject to at least a year's jail.

Those caught selling, distributing or importing etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will be subject to more severe penalties, including jail of up to 20 years and caning.

