1 in 3 vapes here laced with etomidate; MOH working with MHA to list it as illegal drug: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - As an interim measure to tackle the vaping scourge in Singapore, the Health Ministry is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to list etomidate - a drug used in vapes - under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on July 20.

He added that vapes seized by the authorities have shown that one in three vapes contain etomidate, a psychoactive substance that can cause hallucinations and organ damage.

Listing etomidate under the Misuse of Drugs Act means those who possess, abuse or sell vapes with etomidate may soon be treated the same way as those found with drugs like cannabis.

This will pave the way for harsher penalties for abusers, including mandatory rehabilitation, and jail time for repeat offenders. Etomidate's use is currently regulated under the Poisons Act, which carries lighter penalties for users.

Speaking on the sidelines of the grand opening of a dog run in Sembawang on July 20, Ong said the Ministry of Health is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to do this in the coming weeks.

The Health Sciences Authority will also be extending the hours for its reporting hotline.

ST launched its anti-vaping campaign, Vaping: The Invisible Crisis, on July 13.

Ong praised the initiative, saying it was a useful campaign to raise awareness.

When ST launched the campaign, Vaping: The Invisible Crisis, several Telegram channels selling vapes became significantly less active.

Of particular concern is the rise of etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

Etomidate is a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice as an anaesthetic agent and is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

It was designed to be injected directly into the veins under clinical supervision and was never meant to be inhaled directly into the lungs.

When vaped, it can trigger spams, breathing difficulties, seizures and psychosis.

Kpods have reportedly been pushed in Singapore by organised crime groups, with local authorities now intensifying crackdowns.

Public healthcare institutions have also been told to record all Kpod cases.

Possessing, using or buying vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Anyone who distributes, imports or sells vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Those found in possession of or using pods containing etomidate can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.

