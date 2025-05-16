Over 17,900 people caught for use and possession of vapes since January 2024

More than 17,900 people were caught for possession and use of e-vaporisers between January 2024 and March 2025, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on Friday (May 16).

HSA seized more than $41 million worth of e-vaporisers and components and conducted 50 successful operations against large-scale e-vaporiser syndicates within the period.

Sixty people aged between 17 and 43 were also prosecuted for selling e-vaporisers.

Two persons who were part of an e-vaporiser syndicate involving over $5 million worth of e-vaporisers were also among the prosecuted, while another key figure in a $6.5 million case was arrested in October last year.

The two, Ivan Sin Poh Meng and Toh Wee Leong, were sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment and a fine of $16,000, and 10 months' imprisonment and a fine of $14,000 respectively, which are the highest sentences to date for the smuggling of vapes.

Investigations on the third individual are ongoing.

Twenty men and seven women aged between 20 and 46 failed to pay composition fines and were prosecuted.

HSA also worked in tandem with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and checked over 20,800 travellers at air, land and sea checkpoints in joint operations.

ICA managed to detect e-vaporiser smuggling cases involving 91 smugglers and referred them to HSA, while 101 individuals were caught with e-vaporisers during these operations.

Local e-commerce and social media platforms were also under scrutiny as HSA collaborated with them to take down over 6,800 listings for e-vaporiser and related components — more than double the 3,100 listings removed in 2023.

In schools and institutes of higher learning, 2,600 students were referred to the authority for vaping.

Within the time frame, nearly 1,800 youths received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.

Starting in July, the Health Promotion Board will be holding a year-long virtual cessation counselling pilot with the Ministry of Education for all secondary schools.

