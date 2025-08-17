NDR2025: Singapore to take nationwide enforcement action against vaping, treat it as drug issue

The Government is set to go tougher on vaping, with more severe penalties such as jail time for sellers, as well as supervision and rehabilitation for users.

”So far we’ve treated vaping like tobacco — at most we impose a fine. But that’s no longer enough,” said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17). “We will treat this as a drug issue, and impose much stiffer penalties.”

While vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) still seized more than $41 million worth of e-vaporisers and their related components between January 2024 and March 2025.

This is a significant spike from the $95,460 worth of seizures across 2019.

Another growing concern is the rise of popularity of the Kpod variant, which is vape products laced with the anaesthetic agent etomidate, or drugs such as ketamine.

HSA detected 28 cases where e-vaporiser pods were found to contain etomidate within the first half of 2025, which is nearly three times as many cases detected in 2024.

Out of the over 100 vapes that were seized and randomly tested, one-third of them were found to contain etomidate.

'Jail sentences'

Medical experts previously told AsiaOne that etomidate through vaping can lead to increased anxiety, seizures, erratic or zombie-like behaviour.

PM Wong said that the Government is taking much tougher actions against vaping due to concerns of “stronger and far more dangerous drugs” inside e-vaporiser pods in the future.

“This means jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances,” he said. “For those addicted to vapes, we will provide supervision and rehabilitation to help them quit”.

The prime minister’s remarks come after the authorities have stepped up enforcement action, and are looking into strengthening the current legislation around vaping.

On July 30, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that officers from his ministry will assist HSA with enforcement efforts, including the supervision, treatment and rehabilitation of etomidate abusers.

The authorities are also expected to list etomidate as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison and regulated under the Poisons Act. Under this law, abusers face only a fine. Sellers face possible jail time of up to two years.

Once etomidate is listed as a Class C drug, users can be subjected to supervision and mandatory participation in a rehabilitation programme or committed to drug rehabilitation centres, like what drug abusers undergo. Repeat offenders can be jailed for at least a year.

More severe penalties will also apply to those selling, distributing or importing these devices, including up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

Stepping up public education on vaping risks

Besides stepping up nation-wide enforcement, the Government will also mount a “major” public education drive - starting in schools and institutes of higher learning and also during national service.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health (MOH) will lead the efforts, but this will be a robust whole-of-government exercise,” he said. “The ministries will share more details soon.”

MOH and HSA previously said that about 2,600 students were referred to HSA by schools and IHLs from January 2024 to March 2025 for vaping.

This is more than the 800 cases in 2022, 900 cases in 2023 and 2,000 cases in 2024.

