Listing etomidate as Class C drug 'interim measure', MHA to assist HSA on Kpod crackdown: Shanmugam

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will back the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in its crackdown against etomidate-laced vapes, said Coordinating Minister for National Security & Minister for Home Affairs, K Shanmugam.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media event on Wednesday (July 30), Shanmugam said that MHA will be classifying etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) as an "interim measure" while the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts further studies to form legislation regarding etomidate and related substances.

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison that is regulated under the Poisons Act.

Listing it as Class C drug under the MDA allows for "tougher enforcement measures", where abusers will be subjected to mandatory supervision and rehabilitation regimes if convicted.

Now the abusers are given a fine and sellers can face up to two years in jail.

"Those who import, sell, distribute etomidate-laced vapes can expect much stiffer penalties than today," he said.

Shanmugam said that his ministry will second officers to "assist with the supervision, treatment, and rehab of etomidate abusers" at HSA, following a request for assistance from MOH.

The minister said public education regarding Kpods will have to start with parents and schools, considering the younger demographic of Kpod users.

He said: "This is something we’ll have to discuss with MOH, and MOH will have to decide how they want to bring it across, and how they want to do the public education for the young children."

Shanmugam also defended Singapore's tough stance on drugs, which are comparatively much harsher than other countries.

"We look after Singaporeans, and Singaporeans support our policies," he said, adding that such harsh penalties on drug offenders need to be in place to protect Singaporeans.

As at July 25, MOH, HSA and People's Association have placed 24 bins at designated locations for members of the public to voluntarily dispose of their vapes in a new initiative called Bin the Vape.

Those who surrender their devices by binning them, or voluntarily seek support for quitting, will not face any penalties for doing so.

