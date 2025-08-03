Teen seen falling over in MRT train found with vape and pod, assisting HSA with investigations

A teenager who was caught in a viral clip appearing dazed and falling over in an MRT train was found with an e-vaporiser and a pod, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

He is currently assisting HSA with investigations.

In a clip posted to the Singapore Incidents Instagram account on Aug 1, the teenager, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, appears unsteady as he gets up from the seat and walks towards the MRT door.

He falls backwards as he tries to exit, landing on the floor and startling other passengers, one of whom can be heard asking him, "Are you okay?"

In an Instagram Story posted the same day, HSA stated that it had identified a 17-year-old who was "found with an e-vaporiser and a pod", and that the teenager was currently assisting with investigations.

A statement by SMRT Trains' president Lam Sheau Kai to AsiaOne said that SMRT is aware of the video circulating on social media which alleged "the use of an etomidate-laced vape by a male commuter".

The statement added that station staff was able to locate the commuter who was observed to be vaping. He was escorted out of the train and handed over to the authorities.

SMRT has also issued a notice of offence to the individual for flouting regulations.

"We take such illegal behaviour very seriously and strongly encourage commuters who encounter similar situations to report them," said Lam.

AsiaOne has reached out to HSA for more information.

Rising number of cases

Electronic or e-vaporisers, also known as vapes, are devices that vaporise a liquid solution to be inhaled. They are known to contain harmful chemicals such as fine particulate matter (PM), cancer-causing agents like carbonyls and volatile organic compounds such as formaldehyde and benzene, according to HSA's website.

Drug-laced vapes, known as 'Kpods', have been gaining popularity in Singapore over the past year, CNA reported on July 12.

These pods have been found to contain the anaesthetic etomidate. Some may also contain ketamine, another anaesthetic that has hallucinogenic properties.

Videos of vape users turning into "zombies" and behaving erratically in public have also been surfacing online.

CNA's report also stated that HSA had detected 28 cases involving etomidate this year — almost three times the 10 cases detected in 2024.

A joint statement by the HSA and Ministry of Health on May 16 stated that more than 17,900 people were caught for possession and use of e-vaporisers between January 2024 and March 2025.

Etomidate was also detected in the blood samples of two people involved in a fatal road accident in Punggol Road in May, HSA said in a statement on July 25.

Etomidate is currently listed under the Poisons Act but will soon be reclassified as a Class C drug by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This means that users can be subjected to supervision and mandatory participation in a rehabilitation programme or committed to drug rehabilitation centres, similar to what drug abusers undergo.

Coordinating Minister for National Security & Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on July 30 that the reclassification is an "interim measure", while the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts further studies to form legislation regarding etomidate and related substances.

