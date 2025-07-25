Etomidate found in blood of 2 people involved in fatal Punggol Road accident in May: HSA

SINGAPORE — Etomidate has been detected in the blood samples of two people involved in a fatal road accident in Punggol Road in May, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on July 25.

The pair were riding in a car that collided with a bus at about 2.50pm on May 13.

The police discovered 42 e-vaporisers and more than 1,200 pods in the car, with some tested by HSA to contain etomidate, the authority said in a statement.

The 30-year-old male driver was conscious when taken to hospital after the accident. His passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was taken unconscious to hospital where she subsequently died.

"The driver is currently assisting the police and HSA in investigations regarding both the accident and e-vaporiser-related offences," the authority said.

Etomidate, which is used as an anaesthetic agent, is allowed for use only in clinical settings and subject to strict conditions, according to HSA.

On July 20, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Health and Home Affairs ministries are working to list the substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act, amid a growing trend of e-vaporisers — or vapes — containing the drug.

working to list the substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act,

"The etomidate found in e-vaporisers or supplied in oil capsules or formulations to be inhaled directly into users' lungs are not medical products and are prohibited," HSA said in its statement.

When used in vapes, etomidate can have serious adverse effects, it added. This includes causing involuntary movements or spasms of muscles, confusion, seizures and psychosis.

It can also lead to physical dependence.

Etomidate is currently listed under the Poisons Act. Under this law, abusers face a fine and sellers can face up to two years in jail.

With etomidate listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in future, HSA said this will enable tougher actions against suppliers and users of vapes with etomidate.

Users can be subject to supervision and mandatory participation in a rehabilitation programme or committed to drug rehabilitation centres, similar to drug abusers.

Those who repeatedly reoffend or commit other serious offences can also be jailed for at least a year.

"HSA strongly warns consumers who are using e-vaporisers to stop its use immediately," it said.

Possessing, using or buying vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Anyone who distributes, imports or sells vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for the first offence.

Reoffenders can face up to a year in jail and fined up to $20,000.

[[nid:718014]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.