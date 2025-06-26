Teens behave erratically after allegedly using drug-laced ‘Kpods’ in Punggol

Several teenagers were spotted behaving erratically after allegedly using drug-laced 'Kpods' vaporisers outside a mall in Punggol.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday (June 24) at around 1am.

In a video uploaded to Sgfollowsall Instagram on June 24, youths could be seen stumbling unsteadily, walking in a zombie-like manner, with one collapsing and another struggling to walk straight after allegedly using the drug-laced vapes.

Unlike regular vape liquids, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned that 'Kpods' contain etomidate — an anaesthetic agent classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

According to the person who recorded the video, the incident took place at Punggol Waterway. The person also reportedly called the police after leaving the scene.

When Shin Min visited the scene on June 24, they observed that the incident took place not far from Punggol MRT Station.

Shin Min quoted teenagers as saying that the area, known for its spaciousness and convenience, is a popular hangout spot among youngsters.

However, none of them recognised the youths featured in the video.

Nearby shop owners also told the Chinese daily that the area is a popular gathering spot for youths, especially after 8pm.

The shop owners also noted that teenagers frequently gather there to smoke e-cigarettes, ride bicycles, and eat, with crowds sometimes swelling to as many as 50 people.

In the comments section of the video post, several netizens have also expressed concern about the growing trend of vaping among teenagers.

One netizen highlighted the serious dangers associated with ‘Kpods’, while another expressed hope that more support and intervention would be provided for the affected youths.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited, including purchases made through the internet and from overseas.

Offenders can be fined up to $2,000, and those possessing or using pods containing etomidate can face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 2 years and a fine of up to $10,000 under the Poisons Act.

