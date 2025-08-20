world

Israel will call up around 50,000 reservists for new Gaza city offensive, military official says

An Israeli flag flies, near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, March 4, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
JERUSALEM — Israel will call up 50,000 reservists before a planned offensive to take Gaza City but most forces that would operate in the Gaza Strip's largest urban centre would be active duty soldiers, an Israeli military official said on Wednesday (Aug 20).

The call-up notices could be sent in the coming days, with reservists to report for duty in September, the military official said.

"Most of the troops that will be mobilised in this new stage will be active duty and not reservists," said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The reservists who are called up could be in the air force, intelligence or supporting roles, or replace active duty soldiers stationed outside Gaza, the official said.

