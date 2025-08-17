NDR2025: Govt to study new laws to protect kids from harmful, toxic content online

The Government is currently studying the experiences of other countries that have passed new laws to tighten access to the internet and social media for children, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the National Day Rally 2025 on Sunday (Aug 17).

PM Wong highlighted the concern that the government has regarding the impact of technology, including social media, on children, explaining that many parents worry that their children spend too much time in front of their screens.

"This isn't a new worry — in the past, children were constantly reminded not to watch too much TV," he compared.

"But today's environment is on a wholly different scale. Everyone is online — always connected, and always within reach on their phones."

This means that parents find it harder to set boundaries or keep track of their child's digital footprint, whether they are scrolling on social media, surfing the internet or playing games online.

"When young people become overly immersed in the virtual world, they may lose touch with the real one. They may grow up more socially isolated," PM Wong warned.

These youths may also be exposed to harmful or toxic content, which can "quietly chip away" at their self-esteem, emotional development and mental wellbeing, he said.

"The reality is we are living in a digital age," PM Wong said. "There are huge upsides to being digitally connected… But we must also be clear-eyed about the downsides, and manage them carefully."

In attempting to do so, other countries have passed new laws to tighten access to the internet and social media for children.

For instance, Australia set a law in November last year that imposed a social media ban for their citizens aged under 16.

France, on the other hand, has since 2023 made it mandatory for children under 15 to obtain parental consent to register on social media platforms.

These platforms are required to implement a system to verify whether that consent has been obtained.

The Singapore government is in the process of learning from other countries' experience with their new laws "to understand what truly works", PM Wong shared.

"We will consider what more we can do to strengthen online safety for children."

Striking a balance

PM Wong emphasised the need to "strike the right balance" between protecting children from harms and empowering them to fully exploit benefits of technology.

This process must begin from infancy, with infants and toddlers receiving zero screen time, with limited time for pre-schoolers, he advised.

"We should encourage them to spend more time outdoors — playing, making friends and being active. Let them run around in the parks and playgrounds," PM Wong said, adding that we should give children space to explore on their own and gain confidence in the real world.

"We will do more to support parents in this journey."

It is also necessary to build digital resilience for children, so that they understand the risks and the know-how to use technology safely and effectively.

Teachers will play a key role in this, as they can educate students on cyber-wellness and good digital habits, PM Wong explained.

He stressed that teachers can prepare students not just for exams, but also for life.

"We want [students] to have the curiosity to keep learning, the empathy to care for those around them.

"Importantly, the confidence and resilience to take on the challenges that life will surely throw at them."

