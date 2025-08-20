'A public health threat': Singapore launches anti-vaping microsite to educate and deter use

A Gov.sg microsite has been launched to educate and deter the public from vaping.

The page, titled Stop Vaping, went live the day after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will crack down on vaping and treat it "as a drug issue" during his National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 17.

Referring to vaping as a "public health threat", the microsite consists of information on how it is harmful as well as resources, avenues for reporting and helplines.

It also highlights the government's zero-tolerance stance on vaping, urging users to bin their devices and quit immediately.

New anti-vaping posters assuring the public that there will be no penalties for those who dispose of their vapes can also be seen on the microsite.

These posters have also been spotted around void decks and lift landings.

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018 and those found possessing, using or buying vapes can be fined up to $2,000.

The possession, import or sale of Kpods — etomidate-laced vapes — is an offence with a fine of up to $10,000 and jailed for up to two years.

On July 30, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, K Shanmugam that the Ministry of Home Affairs will be classifying etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act as an "interim measure" while the Ministry of Health conducts further studies to form legislation regarding etomidate and related substances.

[[nid:720786]]

This allows for "tougher enforcement measures", where abusers will be subjected to mandatory supervision and rehabilitation regimes if convicted, he said, adding that those who import, sell, distribute etomidate-laced vapes can expect much stiffer penalties.

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison that is regulated under the Poisons Act.

Ong Ye Kung thanks influencers for speaking up against vaping

On Aug 19, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung expressed gratitude towards influencers and content creators who spoke up about the dangers of vaping, especially Kpods.

"You used stories, facts, your own voice to protect young Singaporeans," he said in a video posted to Facebook.

"This is not a campaign, but a community coming together, ground-up, taking a stand against vaping because we know, we've witnessed, or we've seen first-hand how vaping and etomidate have affected and harmed our young people."

The video featured content from Kao Rong Sheng, who goes by Runner Kao online.

Kao, 42, is a social worker-turned-content creator who has posted more than a dozen videos on vaping in the past four months after being alerted to the matter by students he had spoken with.

In one video, a student who previously used Kpods told Kao that he started using Kpods because he "mixed with the wrong company".

Many of those he used to associate with have since been taken in by authorities for scam and drug-related crimes, he claimed.

The student told Kao that he has since kicked the habit and has remained clean for 17 months, after being convinced to quit by his girlfriend.

Members of the public can report vaping offences to the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, or online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape

Those looking for help to quit vaping can join the Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme by calling 1800-438-2000.

[[nid:721018]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com