2 Malaysian men nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly smuggling drugs worth over $150k into Singapore

Two Malaysian men were arrested at two separate occasions at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore via Malaysia-registered vehicles.

Follow up investigations also led to the arrest of a third man, who is Singaporean, near Bras Basah, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint statement on Wednesday (Aug 6).

On July 31, a 33-year-old man was caught with about 414g of Ice (methamphetamine) and 46g of Ecstasy tablets after ICA officers conducted checks on a Malaysian-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The amount of ice seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 230 abusers for a week, according to the authorities.

The drugs, estimated to be worth around $52,000, were found in a black flask inside the vehicle and in a bundle hidden in his groin area.

They were seized along with cash of various currencies — including Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht — amounting to around $5,985.

On the same day, a 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug offences after follow-up investigations were conducted, the statement said, without providing more details.

Cannabis seized could feed addiction of 590 users for a week

On Aug 2, a 36-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis and ketamine in a Malaysian-registered motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA officers found one packet of suspected controlled drugs after conducting enhanced checks, which was followed by the discovery of four other bundles in the motorbike's rear box by CNB officers.

A total of about 4,149g of cannabis and 10g of ketamine, estimated to be worth over $100,000, was seized.

The amount of cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 590 users for a week, according to ICA and CNB.

Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

Those caught importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, may face the death penalty.

