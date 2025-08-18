19 persons arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities

Eighteen women, aged between 20 and 41, and a 35-year-old man were arrested between Aug 13 and 14 following police raids in Orchard and MacPherson.

The police said that the raids were conducted in the vicinity of Kramat Road and MacPherson Road, and involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Specialised Crime Branch of the CID deals with vice-related crimes, illegal gambling, online child sexual exploitation and trafficking-in-persons.

Cash amounting to more than $2,000, three mobile phones and other vice-related paraphernalia were seized during the raids.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly facilitating the operation of an online vice syndicate under the Women's Charter 1961. Investigations against the 18 women are ongoing.

If convicted for living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, the man may be jailed for up to seven years and also be liable to a fine not exceeding S$100,000.

If convicted for assisting, keeping or managing a place of assignation, the man may be imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years, including a fine of up to $100,000.

Last month, the police conducted anti-vice raids in 12 locations island-wide, including Orchard, Boon Lay and Joo Chiat.

Eight men and 20 women, aged 21 to 61, were arrested during the raids on July 30.

