2 Singapore drivers allegedly detained in Legoland for offering illegal ride-hailing services; cars seized

Two Singapore-registered cars were allegedly seized and their drivers detained after they offered illegal ride-hailing services on Saturday (Aug 9), China Press reported that day.

In photographs posted on a now-deleted Facebook post of the incident, multiple officers can be seen gathered around two black multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) near Legoland in Johor Bahru.

Separate photographs show one of the vehicles on the road, escorted by vehicles from Johor's Road Transport Department.

Speaking with China Press, a source by the name of Chen claimed that the drivers had planned on driving their customers back to Singapore when they were stopped by officers.

Another source alleged that the Road Transport Department had been acting upon tipoffs by members of the public, China Press reported.

The user who uploaded the post also wrote in captions: "You catch me, I catch you, we hurt each other and compare who gets hurt the most: Singapore dollar or Malaysian ringgit car price."

The same post has also been shared on other cross-border Facebook groups with the same caption.

Some users expressed support of the detainment, praising the Road Transport Department for their adherence to the law.

"If it's illegal, then catch them, that's the right thing to do," said one.

Another commented: "Malaysian cars are not allowed to ferry people in Singapore, why should Singapore cars be allowed to ferry people in Malaysia?"

19 caught for providing illegal ride-hailing in Singapore

Nineteen illegal ride services providers in Singapore and across the border were recently caught by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), according to a Facebook post last Wednesday (Aug 6).

These drivers were caught during patrols at Gardens by the Bay and Changi Airport, and joint operations with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority at one of Singapore's land checkpoints.

LTA reminded members of the public to not engage such illegal ride-hailing services.

"They not only put your safety at risk, but your journey may also be disrupted if the illegal service you're using is caught in our enforcement ops," said the authority.

Offenders who illegally provide ride-hailing services may be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

[[nid:720936]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com