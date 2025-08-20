Govt to fund leadership development programme for next-gen Chinese community leaders

A leadership development programme designed to train the next generation of leaders for Chinese community groups, including clan associations, will receive funding support from the government.

This follows Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's announcement of a new training programme to "systematically nurture the next generation of community leaders".

PM Wong made the announcement at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 17).

During his Mandarin speech, PM Wong paid tribute to the Chinese community for playing a "crucial role" — through their philanthropy, nurturing bilingual and bicultural talent for Singapore - in championing and fostering a strong Singaporean identity.

Providing further details on the programme on Wednesday (Aug 20), National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said that participants of the programme will be nominated by Chinese community groups and selected by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA).

The programme targets to develop about 100 active Chinese community leaders, in theirs 30s and 40s, over the next five years.

Chee, who succeeded Law Minister Edwin Tong as the chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) in May, added that the programme will expose participants to strategic issues facing Singapore and help them to deepen their understanding the Singaporean Chinese identity and culture.

The programme will include dialogues with political office holders, senior government officials and community leaders.

“This course is envisioned to be the pinnacle training programme for younger leaders in the Chinese community.

"The Government will continue to support and work closely with our Chinese community leaders to meet the evolving needs of the community and contribute to the growth of Singapore’s society,” said Chee.

Chee also shared his observation that many clan associations and Chinese community groups have been inducting new and younger members — both locally-born Singaporeans, new immigrants, and children of new immigrants.

"But what is common, from what I see in my interactions, is the passion to serve the community and to give back to society," he said.

Asked by AsiaOne about how the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCCI) involvement can benefit businesses and the Chinese community, Chee said that SCCI’s strong support will give the Chinese community important networks and resources to tap into, including young business leaders, who may be able to contribute to the growth and development of the Chinese community.

The issue of leadership succession in the local Chinese community is not new. It was recently raised by SFCCA president Thomas Chua at a luncheon with community leaders when Chee made his introductory visit on June 13.

Speaking to the media then, Chee said that leadership development and succession will be one of his key focus areas for CCLG and Chinese community organisations.

The CCLG was set up in 2020 to deepen the government's relationship with Chinese community organisations and strengthen cooperation among the various Chinese community groups. The group comprises office holders and Members of Parliament (MPs) who regularly engage the Chinese community.

Another priority, said Chee, is to help Chinese community organisations, especially clan associations, to modernise and transform their operations.

In a SFCCA-SCCCI joint media statement on Wednesday, SFCCA president Thomas Chua emphasised the need for clan associations to prioritise the nurturing of young successors. He hoped that they will then go on to lead the Chinese community in fostering inter-racial exchanges and promoting mutual understanding, while assisting new immigrants to better integrate into Singapore society.

SCCI president Kho Choon Kheng also expressed optimism that the programme will foster a “deeper understanding of policies, the economy, society, culture and international affairs”.

Chee also provided an update on the CCLG's work, nearly three months since he took the post.

He said that he has been involving new MPs and office holders in CCLG's work. Together, they have been engaging clan associations, Chinese community groups — including cultural and religious groups.

Stressing that this is an ongoing process, Chee said that the engagements and interactions will allow the government and these associations and groups to find “more areas of common interest”, so as to work together and support one another.

