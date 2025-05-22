'Mixed emotions': Ministers Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee and Chee Hong Tat reflect on their Cabinet movements

Following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's reshuffling of the Cabinet on Wednesday (May 21), Ministers Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee and Chee Hong Tat have expressed their thoughts regarding their movements.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Chan — who will be moving from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), wrote that he had "mixed emotions" about the new appointment.

"It is with mixed emotions that I will soon hand over the leadership of MOE and take over Mindef," he wrote.

"At MOE, it has been a privilege to work with such a committed and professional team of educators who always put our learners foremost in all we do."

He added that the education ministry's evergreen mission is to "inspire the joy of learning, develop confidence, hone competence, and build connections for everyone, whether young child or adult, to be a contributing member to society".

Chan will be succeeding Dr Ng Eng Hen, who recently retired from politics after helming the defence ministry for nearly 14 years.

Having held various appointments while serving in the Singapore Armed Forces from 1986 to 2011, Chan acknowledged that there have been changes in the world since he left the army to enter politics.

These changes will require the ministry to re-examine its basic operating assumptions, and develop new capabilities to inspire a new generation to serve with grit and gumption, he said.

"Regardless of MOE, Mindef or the Public Service, we will work hard for Singapore to remain distinguished and to continue defying the odds of history. Together, we will keep building a Singapore which all Singaporeans can be proud of," Chan added.

First priority is to listen and learn: Desmond Lee

With Chan's move, MOE will now be helmed by outgoing Minister of National Development Desmond Lee.

Lee also took to Facebook on Wednesday to share that he was looking forward to his role as Minister for Education.

"It's a new portfolio for me, so my first priority is to listen and learn from my new colleagues, education professionals and stakeholders," he wrote.

Lee added that he will continue as Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration and work closely with colleagues in the Ministry of Social and Family Development, community groups, social agencies and partners "to strengthen coordination across the social service sector", so as to "provide more holistic and effective support for those in need".

He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for those at the Ministry of National Development (MND), adding that be believes they will "continue the great work" under incoming National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Lee, who has been in MND since 2013, said that over the past 12 years, he has learned a lot from his colleagues as well as various stakeholders and partners while working to build a "liveable and inclusive Singapore for current and future generations".

"Let’s continue working together to build a future-ready Singapore – one that offers hope, opportunity and purpose to every Singaporean," he wrote.

'Big shoes to fill': Chee Hong Tat

Chee, who will relinquish his appointments as Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, also addressed the changes to the Cabinet in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He stated that while he has "big shoes to fill and much to do" in his new role, he is looking forward to the new challenges ahead.

"Minister Desmond Lee has done an excellent job over the past 12 years at MND. I will do my very best to build on these strong foundations, and work closely with MND colleagues and our partners to build an endearing home for all, and a distinctive global city," he wrote.

Chee expressed gratitude to those who worked alongside him at the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Statutory Boards as well as to union representatives and ministry partners.

"Thank you very much for working alongside me on this challenging but meaningful journey," he wrote.

"I will always remember your unwavering passion and dedication to build a better future for Singapore and improve the lives of our fellow Singaporeans. These shall remain a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration for me as I take on my new assignments."

Stating that he has known incoming Acting Minister for Transport Jefferey Siow for many years in his roles in the civil service, Chee gave Siow his vote of confidence.

"He (Siow) will lead MOT well and bring our transport sector to greater heights," Chee said.

"Also glad that Jeffrey is taking over from me at MOF, as it is a good posting to learn from and assist PM in his role as Finance Minister," he added.

Chee also stated in his post that he will remain as Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and take over as Chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group from incoming Minister of Law Edwin Tong.

