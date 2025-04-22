'Steady in crisis, bold in imagining possibilities': PM Wong thanks Ng Eng Hen for contributions to Singapore

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his gratitude to Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen, who will be stepping down after 24 years in politics.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 21), PM Wong shared how he had worked with Dr Ng in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) during the former's early days in politics.

"Eng Hen brought clarity and depth to every Cabinet discussion. He is steady in crisis, bold in imagining possibilities, and thoughtful in analysing problems. He was a role model and source of advice for me and other younger ministers," he wrote.

PM Wong added that while Dr Ng has served in various ministries during his time in office and left a lasting mark on them, he will be best remembered as Minister for Defence — a role he held for more than a decade.

"Well respected regionally and internationally for his thoughtful and incisive assessments, he raised Singapore's stature and standing," he wrote.

'The road less travelled'

PM Wong also penned a valedictory letter to Dr Ng on the same day, expressing his "deep appreciation" for the latter's "many years of service to Singapore".

He pointed out that Dr Ng left a successful career as a surgeon to embark on what the latter referred to as "the road less travelled".

Dr Ng started at the Ministry of Manpower while Singapore was recovering from the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak, working closely with tripartite partners to uplift lower-wage workers, improve job security and enhance workplace safety, said PM Wong.

He also highlighted Dr Ng's foresight in championing longevity insurance, which laid the groundwork for the CPF Life scheme.

During his time as Minister for Education, Dr Ng expanded tertiary pathways for students, PM Wong said.

He established the Singapore University of Technology and Design to train future leaders who can serve society through innovative work in design and technology and strengthened the Polytechnic-Foreign Specialised Institution initiative, which paved the way for the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Singapore's third medical school, was also established under his leadership.

Dr Ng also supported educators and their professional development when he helped set up the Academy of Singapore Teachers, added PM Wong.

Singapore's longest serving Defence Minister

As Minister for Defence — the role he is best known for — Dr Ng guided the modernisation of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), ensuring it stayed ahead in a more complex threat environment and fast-moving technological shifts, said PM Wong.

Dr Ng was appointed second minister for defence in 2005 and has helmed the ministry since 2011. He is Singapore's longest serving defence minister.

Under his leadership, the SAF acquired and developed next-generation capabilities, from F-35 fighter jets and Invincible-class submarines to unmanned systems.

He also led the establishment of the Digital and Intelligence Service, which strengthened Singapore's capabilities in the digital, cyber and information domains.

The SAF not only stood ready for battle, but proved its worth in peacetime when it played a critical role in supporting Singapore's Covid-19 response, added PM Wong.

It also led cooperation platforms overseas, such as the Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre and Counter-Terrorism Information Facility.

It has also delivered critical assistance globally, including humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza.

Dr Ng never forgot that people form the heart of the SAF, and he championed realistic training while improving safety for soldiers, PM Wong added.

Besides overseeing the development of Safti City for realistic urban warfare training, he set up the Inspector-General's Office to strengthen safety in the SAF and established the SAF Volunteer Corps so the broader community could contribute to Singapore's defence.

Dr Ng also made a strong mark on the international stage as Singapore's chief defence diplomat, respected by counterparts for his clarity of thought and incisive assessments, said PM Wong.

"Through your efforts, Singapore built strong defence ties around the world, expanded our strategic space and strengthened our standing globally."

Dr Ng also served as Leader of the House from 2011 to 2015 and was a steady anchor as well as Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC's longest serving MP, deeply committed to his residents' well-being, PM Wong said.

"In these and many other ways, you have shaped Singapore. On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank you for your dedication and service."

