All aboard! PM Wong commissions first 2 Invincible-class submarines

After undergoing a series of sea trials, the first two of Singapore's four Invincible-class (Type 218SG) submarines are ready to join the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s fleet.

The two vessels, RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable, were officially commissioned by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Sept 24) afternoon at Changi Naval Base.

During the ceremony, PM Wong inspected the Guard of Honour and presented the Commissioning Warrant to the Commanding Officers of the two submarines, Lieutenant colonel (LTC) Phang Chun Chieh and LTC Chan Wei Sheng Daniel.

The Invincible-class submarines were built by the Navy, Defence Science and Technology Agency and German shipbuilder thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tKMS).

They were designed to operate in Singapore's shallow and busy tropical waters, and possess state-of-the-art capabilities, including high levels of automation, significant payload capacity, enhanced underwater endurance, and optimised ergonomics for the Asian physique.

Each submarine is 70m long, weighs 2,000 tonnes, and requires a 28-member crew to operate.

Together with the Navy's existing fleet of submarines, ships and units, they will fulfil a wide spectrum of operations to safeguard Singapore's waters, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Tuesday.

Mindef added that the development projects of the third and fourth Invincible-class submarines, Illustrious and Inimitable, are going well in Germany. Both vessels are expected to return to Singapore waters by 2028.

With the commissioning of the Invincible and Impeccable, some of the older Challenger-class submarines will be decommissioned within the next few months, said Colonel Fong Chi Onn, Commander of the 7th Flotilla.

PM Wong, accompanied by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen as well as senior officials from Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces, gave a speech at the commissioning ceremony.

He acknowledged the Navy's "steep learning curve" in its submarine journey, which started off with the procurement of second-hand submarines from Sweden in the 1990s.

"Today, we stand confident not just to procure new-build submarines, but also to customise them to meet our specific operational requirements," he said.

PM Wong also noted this is the 25th year of Singapore's submarine journey, and thanked the pioneer submariners for their commitment towards building the country's submarine capabilities.

Addressing the crew of the RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable, PM Wong encouraged them to carry on the legacy of those before them.

"To our new generation of submariners, may you embody the values of commitment, professionalism and excellence in all that you do," he said.

"As you navigate the depths of the oceans, remain steadfast in your mission, disciplined in the face of challenges."

New vessels 'primary enabler' for female submariners

Improved technologies aside, the Invincible-class submarines have also paved the way for female navy personnel to serve as crew — as the vessels come with dedicated female bunks and toilets.

When the Navy began its recruitment for female submarine crew in 2022, Captain Loh Jia Yi saw it as a golden opportunity to challenge herself professionally.

"These new boats are the primary enabler for me to join the submarine force, because of the female bunks and toilets," the 26-year-old told AsiaOne ahead of the commissioning ceremony.

She joined the Navy in 2017 as a naval officer, and is currently the Assistant Operations Officer of RSS Invincible.

There are currently four qualified female submariners in the Navy, and two who are undergoing training.

As one of the pioneer female submariners, Loh takes it upon herself to pave the way for more women to join her.

"A lot of my motivation comes from this sense of responsibility, knowing that we play an active part in setting the foundations to make the flotilla a better place for females who want to join in the future."

