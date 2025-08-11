Cigarette to blame? Tree in Jurong catches fire after exterminators reportedly remove beehive

A tree in Jurong West caught fire after exterminators reportedly removed a beehive from it on Friday (Aug 8).

In a video posted to Facebook a day after the incident, the tree is seen engulfed in flames from a top view.

Towards the end of the video, small sparks of fire can still be seen smoldering on the tree.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire occurred near Block 330, Jurong West Street 93.

One witness, Feng Shengkuan (transliteration) told the Chinese daily that he smelled smoke near his home that night before spotting a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle below the block.

Curious, he went downstairs to find out what was happening.

The 26-year-old clerk said that by the time he reached the scene, firefighters were already spraying water on the tree, and no visible flames remained.

He added that the fire might have started earlier and speculated that a cigarette butt thrown from an upper floor could have ignited the branches.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.20pm near 329 Tah Ching Road.

The fire, which involved a tree, was extinguished using a hose reel. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

