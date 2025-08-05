Pritam gets candid with kids’ questions on his worst subjects and favourite song in radio interview

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was “grilled” by several “special guests” on Monday (Aug 4), in his first interview on local radio since the 2025 General Election in May.

The Leader of the Opposition appeared on Kiss92 FM’s morning programme with DJs Glenn Ong and Angelique Teo, where he took questions from eight young Singaporeans aged between four to 11.

In a segment titled “The Kids Ask Mr Pritam”, one young Singaporean asked if politics in Singapore is fair and if all parties played by the same rules.

In response, Singh said: “I think that we should always endeavour to develop and nourish a system where the rules are the same for everyone.

“I would like to think that is a road we are on, and we should remain on that road.”

There were also candid responses to questions such as his worst subject in primary school.

“I was not too thrilled about mathematics,” he said. “Which is very sad because I actually loved mathematics.”

He also revealed that he is “not much of a dancer”, when asked what music choices.

“U2… Where the Streets Have No Name… I just like The Joshua Tree. I think it’s a fantastic album,” he said.

Singh’s light-hearted interview, which he said was his first radio interview, came after a recent back and forth with the People’s Action Party.

The latter had questioned his “deliberate decision” for speaking about Singapore’s politics on a Malaysian podcast, all while “previously rejecting invitations to appear on local podcasts”.

In response, the WP said that its leader’s podcast had no detrimental impact on Singapore’s national interests, and that the ruling party is “opposing for the sake of opposing”.

