Mexico, under pressure from Trump, transfers 26 more cartel members to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico sent more than two dozen suspected cartel members to the US on Tuesday (Aug 12), amid rising pressure from President Donald Trump on Mexico to dismantle the country's powerful drug organisations.

Authorities shipped 26 prisoners wanted in the US for ties to drug-trafficking groups, Mexico's attorney general's office and security ministry said in a joint statement.

Mexico said the US Department of Justice had requested their extradition and that it would not seek the death penalty for the accused cartel members.

The transfer is the second of its kind this year. In February, Mexican authorities sent 29 alleged cartel leaders to the US, sparking a debate about the political and legal grounds for such a move.

That Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum permitted yet another large-scale extradition of Mexican nationals underscores the balancing act she faces as she seeks to appease Trump while also avoiding unilateral US military action in Mexico.

In a statement, the US Embassy said among those extradited were key figures in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, which are Mexico's two dominant organised crime groups.

"This transfer is yet another example of what is possible when two governments unite against violence and impunity," US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a statement. "These fugitives will now face justice in American courts, and the citizens of both our nations will be safer."

Trump has tied tariffs on Mexico to the deadly fentanyl trade, claiming the country hasn't tackled drug cartels aggressively enough. Last week, he directed the Pentagon to prepare operations against Mexican drug gangs that have been designated global terrorist organisations.

Sheinbaum has said the US and Mexico are nearing a security agreement to expand co-operation in the fight against cartels. But she has flatly rejected suggestions by the Trump administration that it could carry out unilateral military operations in Mexico.

