PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 17

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech from 6.45pm onwards on Sunday (Aug 17) at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Keeping with tradition, he will speak first in Malay, followed by Mandarin. His English speech will begin at 8pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Monday (Aug 11).

The rally will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations, and will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of PM Wong and PMO.

What to expect from PM Wong's second NDR

During his maiden National Day Rally last year, he spoke on housing enhancements for couples, singles and aged, announced additional shared parental leave, provided support for retrenched workers, spoke on the Kallang Alive Masterplan and said that the Gifted Education Programme will be revamped.

In his National Day message on Aug 8, PM Wong assured Singaporeans that despite the uncertain outlook for the global economy, Singapore will "overcome our new challenges".

He said that the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce will continue to assess risks and identify new opportunities and prepare businesses and workers for the future.

PM Wong added that Singapore will refresh its economic strategy to "stay ahead" and "remain exceptional".

He also spoke about the Singapore spirit — uniting Singaporeans to overcome challenges together.

At National Day rallies, prime ministers have spoken about longer term developments.

For example, former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (now Senior Minister) shared some ideas for the future use of Paya Lebar Airbase after it relocates in the 2030s.

Last year, PM Wong spoke about a new 120km-long waterfront from Pasir Panjang Terminal to Tanah Merah — with new homes to be added.

Live updates on the rally will also be available on PM Wong's WhatsApp and Telegram channels.

[[nid:721124]]

editor@asiaone.com



