'Move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter': PM Wong on how Singapore can stay ahead in National Day message

Amid heightened economic uncertainty, Singapore must stay ahead of others and remain exceptional in its cohesion, resolve and performance, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day message on Friday (Aug 8).

"We must move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter. That means embracing new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics — and applying them meaningfully across our economy," he said.

People, workers and businesses here must also be enabled to make full use of these tools to sharpen the country's competitive edge.

"The pace of change will be rapid and not always comfortable. There will be disruption. Not everyone will find the transition easy," he added.

Outlook 'highly uncertain': PM Wong

Addressing the nation in a media broadcast at The Padang, he pointed out the global issues of new conflicts, deepened geopolitical tensions, heightened trade barriers and worsening protectionist sentiments.

"To put it bluntly: The global order that enabled Singapore to thrive for decades is unravelling before our eyes," said PM Wong.

It is thus necessary for Singapore to prepare ahead for challenges and developments — and other countries are not "standing still", he noted.

"They have more resources, larger populations and are hungry to succeed.

"The bigger powers are also now more willing to use every tool at their disposal — economic, technological and geopolitical — to tilt the playing field in their favour. That will make it harder for small states like Singapore to hold our own."

He continued that the global economy is expected to "remain troubled for some time". And while the Republic's economy has been "resilient" thus far, the outlook remains "highly uncertain".

In this regard, PM Wong said the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce has rolled out targeted measures for businesses and workers, and will continue to assess risks, identify new opportunities and prepare firms and workers for the future.

'This Govt will walk this journey with you'

PM Wong acknowledged that the pace of change will be rapid but said the Government will "walk this journey" with citizens.

"We will expand opportunities for learning and skills upgrading, strengthen social safety nets, and help every Singaporean who faces setbacks to bounce back and press on," he elaborated.

Highlighting the Forward Singapore exercise and new policies like the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme, he said more will be done to uplift lower-income workers and families.

PM Wong emphasised that this is a shared effort by community groups, businesses, unions and many passionate individuals.

He then added that Singapore cannot afford to be divided.

"We may come from different races, speak different languages, and hold different beliefs. But we are bound by something deeper: a shared commitment to one another, and to Singapore.

"This is the faith that has sustained us these past 60 years: faith in ourselves, in one another, and in the promise of Singapore. It gave us the strength to build a nation from scratch.

"And this same spirit will be even more vital in the years ahead, as the pace of change quickens and the world becomes more uncertain."

Special exhibition to mark SG60

To celebrate Singapore's 60th year of independence, a special exhibition will be held at the Orchard Library, announced PM Wong.

The exhibition features a collection of ground-up aspirations and wishes reflecting a vision of what Singapore can be. It has started welcoming student visitors, and will be open to the general public later in August.

"In 60 years, we have gone from third world to first. Not through luck, but through sheer determination, resilience and unity," he concluded.

"Now, as we stand on the threshold of a new chapter, we must draw strength from our past, and press forward with confidence. Together, we will secure a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come."

[[nid:720779]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com