NDR 2024: Govt to further support Singapore athletes, build new facilities to strengthen sporting culture

To encourage Singaporeans to participate in sports as well as to better support the nation's athletes, new facilities will be constructed under the Kallang Alive Masterplan, announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his first National Day Rally speech.

Speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (Aug 18) evening, he highlighted several Team Singapore athletes who represented the nation in the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as the para-athletes participating in the Paralympic Games, which will kick off on Aug 28.

Five Team Singapore athletes in the audience - Olympics bronze medallist kitefoiler Maximillian Maeder, shuttler Yeo Jia Min, kayaker Stephenie Chen, sailor Ryan Lo and para shooter Daniel Chan - then stood up at PM Wong's invitation to rousing applause.

Expressing his delight at more young athletes taking sports seriously and "excelling at the highest levels", PM Wong pointed out the shifting mindsets towards sports as a career in Singapore.

"In the past, parents were not so sure about their children pursuing sports as a career.

"Now, we see more successful role models - like the ones we saw just now. More young athletes are taking sports seriously, and training full time, with support from the government," he said.

He added that more will be done to strengthen the sporting culture in Singapore and also nurture sports talents, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Together, we will support all Singaporeans in realising their sporting dreams."

Making Kallang area 'more alive'

Pointing out the plethora of lively entertainment and sporting activities which took place at the Singapore Sports Hub since its opening in 2014, PM Wong said that the Government will unlock the venue's full potential and "make the whole Kallang area more alive" through the Kallang Alive Masterplan.

Under the masterplan, a new indoor arena with a larger capacity of 18,000 will replace the 35-year-old Indoor Stadium.

The new arena will host more "top-tier events" and also allow athletes to compete on home ground, giving Singaporeans more opportunities to cheer them on.

The Kallang precinct will be a new home for Team Singapore athletes, with new sports science and sports medicine facilities to be built, said PM Wong.

National training centres for several key sports will also be brought together under one roof for better synergies. The Sports School will be moved from Woodlands to Kallang to allow student athletes to study and train together with the senior athletes.

And one does not need to be an elite athlete to enjoy the facilities at Kallang.

"Whatever your level, so long as you have an interest in sports, there will be something for you here," PM Wong said.

The main road currently running through the Sports Hub will be converted into a pedestrianised community boulevard, with sporting facilities and programmes to be built along the stretch.

"We will make Kallang a new lifestyle destination for people to watch more sporting and entertainment events, take part in sports, and enjoy quality family time together!"

