'Rain or shine, we can come and train': National players welcome all-weather courts at Kallang Tennis Hub

Singapore is no stranger to unpredictable weather — a sunny day can turn rainy very quickly.

Over the years, our national tennis players have been hit with delays and cancellations in their training due to the fickle skies.

With the opening of the new Kallang Tennis Hub (KTH) on Monday (April 15), however, the weather can no longer put a damper on the players' spirits.

That is because the four-storey, 24,514 sq m building — their new training ground — boasts seven indoor courts in air-conditioned halls.

Previously, the national team trained at the Kallang Tennis Centre, where the courts are not sheltered.

During a media tour of the premises on April 12, national player Audrey Tong said that the highlight of KTH is the covered courts.

"This means that rain or shine, we can come and train," added the 17-year-old after her first training session at the new courts.

"Previously, when it was pouring, we had to postpone our training. This facility makes it a lot easier for us to get more hours on the court and make sure we optimise our training time."

There are currently 10 national players and 12 national youth squad players.

Singapore Tennis Association (STA) President Jasmine Quek echoed Tong's excitement: "This all-weather facility is a big welcome move for us. I think everyone is happy that there is the opportunity to have plans in this sheltered environment."

Two of the seven indoor courts are show courts which can be configured to host tournaments with Hawk-Eye technology. They can seat a minimum of 1,297 spectators and 300 additional seats can be deployed for larger crowds.

'Courts are never sufficient'

The public, too, can use the new courts.

Apart from the seven indoor courts, KTH — a five-minute walk from Stadium MRT — also boasts 12 full-sized outdoor courts which are competition-ready, and two junior-sized outdoor courts.

Bookings can be made via the Singapore Sports Hub website. Rates range from $10 to $27 an hour.

Noting that "courts are never sufficient", Quek said the STA has observed greater public interest in tennis since the Covid-19 pandemic, which increased demands for courts.

The 19 tennis courts at KTH, combined with the existing ones at the Kallang Tennis Center, will help STA amplify its programmes.

"Our eventual plan is to develop Kallang Tennis Hub as a premier regional tennis training centre, where we invite top players from the region to train alongside our own players," Quek added.

"I think that will naturally elevate the standards in Singapore and provide our players with a better platform to train and compete."

Aside from regional and local tournaments, STA hopes that larger-scale tournaments, such as those organised by the International Tennis Federation and Asian Tennis Federation, will consider travelling to Singapore following the opening of KTH.

New training ground for national football teams

The media tour also covered the Kallang Football Hub (KFH), which is primarily a training centre for the national football teams and currently not open to the public.

It has one natural pitch, three artificial pitches and three futsal courts. The pitches are sheltered, which allows training and play to take place regardless of weather conditions.

KFH also boasts a football-centric indoor gym with sports science capabilities and high-power equipment.

Some notable features include force plates that can track data related to power and speed, high-performance stationary bicycles and treadmills, and a rehabilitation zone for athletes recovering from injuries.

A choice destination

The KTH and KFH are part of the Kallang Alive precinct announced by SportSG in 2019.

SportSG's deputy chief executive for development Daryl Yeo told AsiaOne that the precinct is meant to be a choice destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle.

He added that SportSG will also invite school clubs and recreational groups to use the new facilities, and that it hopes to host inter-school games as well as regional and international sporting events where members of the public can be spectators.

"It's about drawing Singaporeans here and igniting their interest in sports." he said.

ALSO READ: 'They each have that fire in them': President Tharman asks Singaporeans to celebrate our athletes after Asian Games showing

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com