'They each have that fire in them': President Tharman asks Singaporeans to celebrate our athletes after Asian Games showing

After a 16-day run, the Asian Games that was held in Hangzhou, China, ended on Oct 8.

It was a tough fight for our national athletes but Singapore managed to bag 16 medals: Three gold, six silvers and seven bronzes.

While not everyone went back home with a win, recently-elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam feels that all our athletes deserve a pat on the back for their efforts.

"Let's celebrate the Singaporeans who did not win golds, but came close. And who fought well under pressure in Asia's pinnacle competition, often against much larger countries," he wrote in a Facebook post on Oct 8.

Fun fact: President Tharman himself was a sportsman in his youth and he had devoted his energies to sports - hockey, football, cricket, athletics, volleyball, sepak takraw and rugby.

He highlighted that our national athletes go through the "mental and emotional rollercoaster of competitive sports".

"Tripping along the way, sometimes tearing a ligament, and often seeing dips in performance for months and even years. Losing confidence, then building resolve. Training day in, day out, just to do better and fly the Singapore flag."

This is timely because Oct 10 also happens to be World Mental Health Day.

President Tharman went on to cite examples of individual athletes and their achievements.

For instance, Marc Brian Louis, a sprinter and hurdler who made it to the semi-finals and shattered our 22-year-old national record for the men's 100m in athletics.

There is also Stephenie Chen, who won Singapore's first ever silver medal in canoeing.

"[She] led for much of the gruelling 500m kayak race. She ended up losing by just a second to Li Dongyin from China, which dominates canoeing in Asia," said President Tharman.

For wushu, Jowen Lim won our first Asiad silver in men's wushu and Kimberly Ong snagged a bronze in women's wushu.

And there is Noah Lim, Singapore's three-time gold medalist in ju-jitsu at the SEA Games, who narrowly missed a medal in Hangzhou.

Badminton players Nge Joon Jie and Johann Prajogo made it to the quarterfinals in men’s doubles in badminton and put up a tenacious fight before losing to the world No. 3's from India.

And there was also Yeo Jia Min who was pitched against China's Olympics champion in the women’s singles and took a game off her before going down.

Our swimmers were not forgotten and President Tharman praised Teong Tzen Wei, who won the silver in the men's 50m butterfly.

He also mentioned the quartet who took part in the women's 100m medley but missed out on winning bronze because of a split second error that led to a disqualification.

"Our swimmers got fewer medals this time, but secured 10 fourth-place finishes, setting five national records and 10 personal best times," emphasised President Tharman.

Don't forget the parents and coaches

President Tharman didn't just commend our athletes — he praised their parents and coaches too.

One instance is Michael Chen, the father of Stephenie.

"He drove a taxi for 20 years so he could drive his daughters daily to their early morning training sessions," shared President Tharman.

"They each have that fire in them. They each add to the Singapore spirit."

In the comments, netizens chimed in and praised our athletes for their performances during the Asian Games.

And overall, Singapore does have lots to be proud of.

"So let's cheer for all our athletes, who have won our hearts by playing against the best, and doing their best for Singapore.

"And hope many young Singaporeans will see themselves in them. See what is possible. And want to do even better," concluded President Tharman.

