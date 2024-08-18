What you should know about the key policy 'resets' in PM Wong's National Day Rally speech

In his first National Day Rally address on Sunday (Aug 18), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that realising Singapore's new ambitions will require a "major reset".

"A major reset in our policies, to be sure; but equally important, a major reset in our attitudes too," he added.

PM Wong shared what the government has done to "reset policies", and what Singapore can expect in the coming months.

These include a new temporary financial support scheme for retrenched workers and plans to revitalise the Kallang area.

"To achieve our shared goals, I need your help," said PM Wong. "Because making the lasting changes we are aiming for will require a mindset shift in all of us."

Here are four key policy resets from his speech.

1. Updating the Gifted Education Programme

In a move to "update the Gifted Education Programme" since it was introduced in 1984, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will discontinue its current form of GEP in primary schools.

To stretch students with higher abilities, PM Wong announced a new approach.

This includes equipping every primary school to identify their own high-ability learners.

"Every primary school will have its own programmes to stretch these students in their areas of strength and interest," he said.

These students will continue in their own primary schools where they can remain with friends and teachers whom they have bonded with, PM Wong added.

According to MOE, there are currently nine primary schools that offer the GEP.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will announce more details later.

PM Wong also announced a policy adjustment that will allow more students to take higher mother tongue languages in secondary school.

2. Priority for singles to buy BTO flats near parents

Singles will soon see an improvement in their chances of successfully balloting for a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat near their parents.

The government will extend priority access to these Singaporeans from the middle of next year, PM Wong said.

Currently, only married children and their parents qualify for the priority scheme if they apply to live with or within a four-kilometre radius of each other.

"I think we shouldn't limit this to married children. After all, many single children also want to stay close to their aged parents to take care of them," said PM Wong.

More details will be provided by the Ministry of National Development (MND) later.

In last year's National Day Rally, then-prime minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that eligible first-time singles aged 35 or above can apply for two-room flexi BTO units in all locations.

On Sunday, PM Wong said that he has asked MND to see what more the government can do for singles.

There will also be an increase in the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant - which provides up to $80,000 to lower- and middle-income families buying their first new or resale flat - for lower-income Singaporeans, he added.

3. New training allowance for eligible Singaporeans

Those taking time off from work to study full-time will get an allowance of up to $3,000 a month, announced PM Wong.

Every Singaporean aged 40 and above can benefit from a new training allowance under the SkillsFuture Level-Up programme, which will be introduced in 2025.

They will receive 24 months' worth of allowance, which add up to $72,000, he said.

Those taking part-time courses will receive some training allowance as well, with full details to be announced by the Ministry of Education in due course.

4. New Shared Parental Leave Scheme

Good news for couples planning to start a family or have more children.

On top of the four weeks of paternity leave and 16 weeks of maternity leave, parents will have 10 additional weeks of leave that can be shared between fathers and mothers.

The new Shared Parental Leave scheme will be rolled out in two phases - starting with six weeks for parents of children born from April 1 next year.

It will then be increased to the full 10 weeks a year later.

This brings the total amount of government-paid parental leave to 30 weeks by April 1, 2026.

The government earlier announced that eligible working fathers are entitled to two weeks of government-paid paternity leave, and may take an additional two weeks if their employers allow them to do so.

PM Wong said in his speech that the additional two weeks of leave will become mandatory from April 1 next year.

These changes are introduced following feedback from parents who would like to spend more time with their children, and to encourage dads to play a bigger role in caregiving, he explained.

A new scheme for large families will also be introduced.

"We will provide more support for those thinking about having a third child, and more help to parents who already have three or more young children," he said.

Details of the scheme are still being worked out and PM Wong said he hopes to share the "good news" at Budget 2025.

