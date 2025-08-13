Award Banner
US Treasury's Bessent says India has been 'recalcitrant' in trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a press conference at government quarters Rosenbad after the trade talks between the US and China concluded, in Stockholm, Sweden, July 29, 2025. Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via Reuters file
PHOTO: Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 13, 2025 1:57 AM

WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (Aug 12) said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding " I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

indiaUnited States of Americatrade war
