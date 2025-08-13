Lee Teng and wife welcome their rainbow baby

Local host Lee Teng is now a father.

The 41-year-old announced the good news in an Instagram post today (Aug 13), with photos of him and his wife Gina Lin in the delivery room and together with their child, named Ellison. The couple hadn't revealed the pregnancy previously.

He wrote: "It has been five years since we lost our little one, those years have been anything but easy. My wife and I have faced countless setbacks and there were moments when I couldn't bear to see her disappointment."

Lee Teng ended the post with: "The wait has been long, but the moment I saw the smile on our rainbow baby's face, I knew every second was worth it."

Lee Teng and Lin, 31, announced in 2020 that they were expecting their first child, a boy nicknamed Xiao Dou Ya (Little Bean Sprout). However, Lin had a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant after she returned to Taiwan to prepare for the birth.

Lin also shared the good news in an Instagram post today: "Thank you for choosing me to be your mum, thank you for doing your best to grow, thank you for giving me the courage to face my birthday, and thank you putting me, who was broken, back together bit by bit.

"From the moment I heard your first cry, it felt so unreal. I wake up every morning and ask myself, 'Is this true?' Thank you for coming safely to us. Your father and I only hope you will be healthy and safe. Thank you, my rainbow baby."

She also apologised for her "disappearance" for a period of time and thanked every one who took care of her during her pregnancy.

[[nid:714351]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.