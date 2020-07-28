Lee Teng and wife devastated after she miscarries

Local TV host Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin have suffered an unspeakable loss. Lin, who was six months pregnant when she recently returned to Taiwan to prepare for birth, has miscarried.

Lee Teng, 37, announced the news on Instagram in the wee hours of today (July 28).

Posting a black and white photo of what looks to be his and Lin's hand on her baby bump, he wrote in Chinese and also English: "First, I apologise to everyone. It's regretful that Xiao Dou Ya won't be able to meet everyone.

"He came quietly, and left quietly. Gina and I are deeply saddened by the loss, especially Gina as a mother.

"Pardon us if we are not able to reply to any messages at the moment. Please give us some time and space to overcome this plight. In the meantime, stay safe and take care."

Xiao Dou Ya, Chinese for Little Bean Sprout, is the couple's nickname for their baby boy.

Some of their celebrity friends have left their condolences in the comments section, including Christopher Lee, Vivian Lai, Jesseca Liu, Dennis Chew, Michelle Chia, as well as Michelle Chong, who runs the talent management agency that Lee Teng is under.

Local actor Jeffrey Xu wrote: "My heart is pained. Brother, I'm really sorry to hear the news. I hope you and your wife will be able to pick yourselves up."

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao on July 17, Lee Teng said Gina had returned to Taiwan around two weeks earlier to prepare for birth, and she had worn a full-body protective suit on the flight.

He had bought milk bottles, a pram, a cot, and other baby essentials. He had also intended to take classes so he can learn how to feed his baby, change his diapers, and shower him.

