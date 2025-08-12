'We have to be ready anywhere, anytime': Off-duty healthcare professionals from Singapore revive elderly man in JB

A team of off-duty patient care associates (PCAs) from Parkway East Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital managed to save an elderly man's life after resuscitating him at a carpark in Johor Bahru.

The incident happened on Saturday (Aug 9) around 4.30pm, when healthcare professionals Veenoshini Sandrasagaran, Subhashini Subramaniam and Shareen Kaur Ranjit Singh were going back home to Johor Bahru after completing a morning shift at the hospital.

Two PCAs from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Nanthiine GudialKumara and Hemadewi Balakrishnan, were also part of the group.

PCAs are healthcare professionals who work as assistants to staff nurses.

The group of PCAs were waiting for a ride at Johor Bahru Customs when they heard a woman shouting for help and saw that an elderly man had collapsed.

The Australian, who appeared to be in his 70s, was unconscious but breathing.

The team then sprung into action, with Veenoshini checking the man's pulse while Subhashini called for an ambulance.

Initially, the team thought that he was having a seizure and placed a metal key in his hand to alleviate his symptoms, but they later discovered that he had low pulse and had stopped breathing.

Immediately, Shareen and paramedics from Customs' emergency response team administered CPR.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, they inserted an oropharyngeal tube, placed a manual resuscitator, and continued CPR on the man, until his pulse eventually became normal.

'Every second counts, and so does every person'

Reflecting on the incident, the PCAs highlighted the importance of being alert and knowing basic first aid procedures.

"If you can make a difference in an emergency, please step up. Learn basic first aid — it's so important," said Veenoshini.

Despite being overwhelmed when the man's pulse kept dropping, she managed to compose herself and was motivated by the desire to keep him alive.

Shareen agreed, saying that "preparedness is everyone's responsibility" and that "every second counts, and so does every person".

"This experience reminded me that being a healthcare worker means being ready anywhere, anytime," Nanthiine said, also highlighting the importance of non-healthcare professionals learning CPR and first aid.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Ivan Khor and Sherrie Lim, CEOs of Parkway East Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital respectively, said that they are incredibly proud of the PCAs for their quick thinking and skill that saved a life.

"They demonstrated how compassion and commitment to care is not based on a uniform we wear, but a selfless calling we live by, on or off duty," they added.

