Service on North East Line resumes

The North East Line (NEL) resumed full service at 2.10pm on Tuesday (Aug 12) and trains are progressively returning to schedule, said SBS Transit on X at 2.19pm.

There are still no Sengkang-Punggol LRT services due to a power fault.

Free regular bus rides as well as bridging bus services along the North East Line are no longer available, the transport operator added in a later update.

This comes after train service on the NEL between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations was disrupted due to a power fault on Tuesday morning (Aug 12).

This was announced by transport operator SBS Transit on its social media platforms then.

There are bus and bridging services for the affected Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations during this period, said SBS Transit.

When AsiaOne visited Boon Keng MRT station at around 11.45am, commuters were seen milling around the station, with some looking disgruntled and others looking confused.

There were also some travellers who were seen asking station security about the reason for the disruption.

In an update on X at 1.05pm, SBS Transit said that services along NEL were available between Harbourfront and Buangkok stations.

There were still no train services between Punggol Coast and Buangkok stations, it added.

"We are working hard to recover service which may likely take two to three hours to restore. Please consider alternative routes," said the transport operator.

