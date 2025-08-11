Jet Li's eldest daughter getting married

Jet Li announced that his eldest daughter Li Si is getting married.

In a Weibo post on Aug 8, the 62-year-old martial arts star wrote: "My eldest daughter's wedding gift is settled!"

He added that he bought a Luxeed R7 SUV because the 37-year-old had said she liked the car design and how comfortable the seats are.

"It's a gift for my daughter, so what she likes best is most important! I hope we can get the car earlier, so that the young couple can bring their dad for a ride," he added.

Jet has Si and Taimi, 36, from his first marriage to Chinese former actress Huang Qiuyan as well as Jane, 25 and Jada, 22, from his second marriage to retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li.

He revealed in an interview previously that Si and Taimi were brought up by their mother and as he was working hard for his career then, he felt he had "missed out a lot" in accompanying their growth.

He added then that when he communicated with them, he could only ask about their studies and felt like he was "just doing [his] parental duties".

Jet also reportedly tried improving his relationship with his two oldest daughters by sending them to private schools and attending parent-teacher meetings in Beijing despite his busy schedule.

In an interview with Taiwanese media in 2024, he refuted rumours of a soured relationship between him, Huang and their two daughters.

He said: "My wife and I have a good relationship with my four daughters that you wouldn't know. I don't need to explain my private life to anyone."

