'A worrying trend': Speeding violations surge 45% in first half of 2025 compared to same period in 2024

There were over 118,000 cases of speed violations in the first half of 2025 — a 45.5 per cent increase compared to the year before, the Traffic Police (TP) said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 7).

Previously, speeding violations reached a 10-year-high of around 201,400 in the whole of 2024, a 72.9 per cent increase from 2023.

Since 2024, TP have stepped up enforcement measures and increased the activation function of red-light cameras which have detected over 42,400 speeding violations since April 2024.

"However, despite these stepped-up enforcement measures, the persistent rise in violations clearly indicates that enforcement alone is insufficient," the statement said, urging road users to "play their part" and curb speeding violations.

Determined to end surge in speeding

Speaking with media on Thursday, Superintendent Lian Weixiong, head of the research, planning and organisational development branch of TP, highlighted the surge in speeding violations in the first half of the year.

"This is a worrying trend," he said, adding that TP "will pull out all the stops to put an end to this".

To do so, TP intend to intensify enforcement operations and outreach programmes.

Speed limiters on heavy vehicles

TP have urged all companies that utilise lorries to install speed limiters early to avoid delays due to limited workshop capacity.

They also highlighted that lorries fitted with speed limiters have recorded near-zero speeding violations in the first half of 2025, statistics showed.

Comparatively, lorries without speed limiters have recorded 641 violations, within the same period — a 13.5 per cent increase compared to 2024.

"Every road user needs to exercise greater responsibility together," Supt Lian said. "We must act now to prevent more lives from being put at risk on our roads."

