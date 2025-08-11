'Proof of love between 2 nations': Malaysian man creates SG60 shirt to thank Singaporeans who helped him through hard times

A Malaysian man designed a special SG60 shirt to acknowledge and thank the Singaporeans who supported him during tough times.

In a video posted to TikTok on Aug 9, Afiq Abdul Latif shared the newly designed shirt, saying that it represented "memories and love" and "two lands that were once one".

The 31-year-old father of two is the founder of Joyy Colony, a store in Johor Bahru where he designs and prints customised shirts.

Speaking in the video, Afiq said that when he faced some personal struggles in 2023, it was Singaporeans who supported him even though he was "just someone who creates content" about the country.

"This is not just a shirt. This is proof of the love between two nations, two cultures, one soul," he said.

"From Malaysia to Singapore, happy 60th National Day."

Afiq lived in Singapore for a decade, starting out as a crew member for a fast food chain in 2013 and working his way up to a managerial role. He then moved back to Malaysia with his wife and eldest child after the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Berita Harian.

When his wife was six months pregnant with their eldest son, they were told that the baby was at risk of having Down Syndrome. Doctors advised the couple to terminate the pregnancy, according to the Malay daily.

This was a huge blow to Afiq and his wife, who had been trying to have a baby for five years.

Upon learning about his situation, Afiq said that his Singaporean followers stepped up to offer him words of encouragement, advice and support.

"There were four or five people who came to [my] work [place], met me and gave me words of encouragement, including parents who have children with Down Syndrome," he said, adding that some even offered financial help.

Although Afiq's son was not born with Down Syndrome, he was prone to seizures while growing up. This meant Afiq had to shoulder significant medical expenses, reported Berita Harian.

When the family of three returned to Johor Bahru in 2023, they had to move out of their rented house and stay in Afiq's shop while waiting for their new home to be completed, according to the Malay daily.

It was during this period that Afiq began selling his custom-printed t-shirts on TikTok live.

A four-day session resulted in the sale of 700 shirts, most of which were bought by Singaporeans, said the 31-year-old, adding that this was the "trigger" for the establishment of his brand.

In the future, Afiq hopes to expand the brand further. He plans to open a European-themed cafe by 2026 which will also sell his t-shirt collection, reported Berita Harian.

AsiaOne has reached out to Afiq for comment.

