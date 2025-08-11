Man suffers swollen ankle after PMA 'operating at high speed' hits him along Ang Mo Kio walkway

A man suffered a swollen ankle and has been unable to walk unaided after he was hit by an active mobility device allegedly travelling at "high speed" along a walkway in Ang Mo Kio.

The victim, Tony Tan, told AsiaOne that the incident occurred under Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 at about 1pm on July 31.

The 61-year-old private swimming coach said he had been walking under the block and towards the car park when a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) ridden by a couple heading towards the bus stop struck his left leg, causing it to bleed and swell.

After the impact, Tan claimed the couple "showed no concern for my well-being".

"I confronted them, asking why they were riding so fast at the walkway and reminded them that PMAs are not allowed on pedestrian walkways," he recounted.

The female rider then apologised while the male rider inspected the device for any damage.

Tan then called the police.

"During the wait, the couple offered me $100 to visit a doctor and asked me to cancel the police response, claiming they had no money," he said, adding that he declined the offer.

He later visited the polyclinic, where his wound was dressed and he got an X-ray. He said he was also issued medical leave till Aug 7.

Turning to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to seek advice on Aug 6, Tan said his left ankle remained swollen and he requires a walking stick.

He told AsiaOne that he is also experiencing sleep difficulties due to pain and distress.

At his follow-up medical appointment on Aug 8, he was given another seven days of medical leave because of his swollen ankle, he added.

"This incident has caused me significant pain, inconvenience, and distress," he wrote in his post.

"I reserve the right to seek injury compensation and will be cooperating fully with the authorities on the ongoing investigation."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at about 1.05pm on July 31.

It said that a 61-year-old male pedestrian suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

A 60-year-old female rider is assisting with investigations for rash or negligent conduct related to machinery. Police investigations are ongoing.

