Off-duty SCDF officer killed in Punggol crash; 15-year-old taken to hospital

A 50-year-old male motorcyclist died following an accident in Punggol on Aug 12.
PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore roads accident.com
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONAugust 12, 2025 8:08 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

An off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer died following an accident in Punggol on Tuesday (Aug 12). 

In a video posted to Facebook on the day of the accident, several people can be seen holding up a white sheet beside a white van to shield the victim from being viewed by other motorists. 

Towards the end of the video, a blue tent is visible next to a motorcycle, with police officers present at the scene.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed they were alerted to an accident at about 6.45 am on Tuesday, involving a motorcycle and two vans at the junction of Sumang Link and Punggol Way.

A 50-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His 15-year-old male pillion rider was taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Two male van drivers, aged 40 and 54, are assisting with investigations.

The SCDF, when contacted by AsiaOne, said they extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late officer. 

"SCDF is in contact with family and is providing assistance during this time of grief," said the agency.

Police investigations are ongoing.

