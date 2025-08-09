Malaysia's border control agency gives ICA cake to mark SG60

Singapore received an early birthday present from its neighbours up north on Thursday (Aug 7).

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) welcomed the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) to Woodlands Checkpoint, where our Malaysian counterparts presented a cake for Singapore's 60th birthday.

ICA took to Facebook on Aug 8 to commemorate the visit.

The caption read: "ICA looks forward to strengthening our partnership, continuing our collaboration, and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders."

Multiple photos of the visit accompanied the post, including a few displaying the SG60 cake.

The cake featured Singapore's red and white flag colours, along with four characters holding up the national flag.

Each character seems to represent one of the country's four major ethnic groups: Chinese, Malay, Indian, Eurasian.

A special message was also on the cake, "Unity beyond borders".

According to an AKPS Facebook post on Aug 7, this visit has become something of a tradition as both agencies would meet up for this annual exchange programme.

Objectives of the programme include maintaining bilateral cooperation, improving operational efficiency and strengthening border security.

