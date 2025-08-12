Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang to hold wedding in October with 100 fans in attendance

Chinese singers Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang will be holding their wedding reception in October.

Zitao, 32, broke the news on a recent episode of the variety show Our Love Song. He entered showbiz in 2012 as a member of K-pop group Exo while Yiyang was a former SM Entertainment trainee.

According to media reports, his team has been making wedding preparations for half a year, with seats specially reserved for 100 fans at the venue.

The news has left netizens speculating whether Exo and fellow ex-member Luhan would be in attendance.

Zitao - known as Tao during his time in Exo - left the group in 2015 and returned to China, where he set up his own agency, Z.Tao Studio.

Yiyang, who turns 28 in September, was part of SM Rookies but did not debut. She joined Zitao's company L.Tao Entertainment in 2018 and made her solo debut in 2020.

Although rumours of them dating had circulated for years, they only confirmed their relationship in July 2024 and registered their marriage in December the same year.

