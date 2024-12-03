Surprise! Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang are married

Congratulations are in order for former Exo member Huang Zitao and ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang.

On Dec 2 at 7.19pm, the couple posted on Weibo photos of themselves and their marriage certificates, indicating that they'd tied the knot.

Zitao had proposed to Yiyang in an episode of the Chinese variety show Dare or Not, which aired in August this year.

Although the 31-year-old — known as Tao during his time in the K-pop boy band — reportedly told fans that they'd get hitched in 2025, the couple made the surprise announcement last night.

Yiyang, 27, wrote in her post: "I want to have a relationship with marriage as the goal."

Zitao echoed the sentiment, writing: "Goal achieved."

Zitao left Exo in 2015 and returned to China, where he set up his own agency, Z.Tao Studio. Yiyang was part of SM Rookies, the South Korean agency's team of trainees, but did not debut. She joined Zitao's company L.Tao Entertainment in 2018 and made her solo debut in 2020.

Although rumours of them dating had circulated for years, they only confirmed their relationship in July this year.

[[nid:711911]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.