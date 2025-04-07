Robert Ng, son of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong, and 3 children to be designated as 'politically significant persons'

Singaporean billionaire Robert Ng Chee Siong and three of his children are to be designated as politically significant persons (PSP) under the foreign interference law, announced the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday (April 7).

Along with their father, Daryl Ng Win Kong, Nikki Ng Mien Hua and David Ng Win Loong had declared in 2024 that they are members of a foreign legislature or foreign political organisation.

All four reportedly hold positions in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

MHA said the Registry of Foreign and Political Disclosures assessed that the four individuals should be designated as PSPs based on their declared memberships, and served them notices of the intended designation on Monday.

"To be clear, the intended designations of the four individuals are not because they have engaged in any egregious activity," said the ministry.

Persons designated as PSPs are required to make annual disclosures to the Registrar on political donations of $10,000 or more that they receive and accept, foreign affiliations, and migration benefits.

According to the Sino Group website, Robert Ng, 72, is a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th National Committee of the CPPCC.

China's national state cabinet states that the CPPCC "brings together various political parties in the country, prominent individuals without party affiliation, people's organisations, and individuals from all ethnic groups and sectors of society to participate in the political system".

The main roles of CPPCC's national committee are political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

Robert Ng is chairman of Sino Group, a major Hong Kong real estate company. He is the son of the late property tycoon Ng Teng Fong.

According to Tatler Asia, Ng has six children.

Sino Group's website states that his eldest son Daryl Ng is deputy chairman of the company while eldest daughter Nikki Ng is its non-executive director.

David Ng's LinkedIn profile states that he is group associate director at Sino Group.

In February 2024, Singaporean businessman Philip Chan Man Ping became the first person to be designated as a PSP.

Human rights groups Think Centre and Maruah, as well as the National Trades Union Congress, have also been declared as PSPs.

