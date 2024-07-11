NTUC to be designated as 'politically significant person' under foreign interference law

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is set to be designated as a "politically significant person" (PSP) under the law to counter foreign interference.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (July 11) that given NTUC's "close nexus and symbiotic relationship" with the People's Action Party (PAP), it is in the public interest for countermeasures under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, to be applied to them.

The Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures served a notice of intended designation to NTUC on July 11, adding that they have 14 days to submit representations to the registrar.

Passed in Parliament on Oct 4, 2021, Fica empowers the authorities to deal with covert attempts by hostile foreign entities to interfere in domestic politics.

As a designated PSP, NTUC would be required to disclose to the registrar annually their political donations of $10,000 or more that they receive and accept, as well as their foreign affiliations, MHA said.

"These transparency requirements will mitigate NTUC's risk of being a target of foreign interference," they added.

Fica defines those directly involved in Singapore's political processes, political parties, political office holders and MPs - including Non-Constituency MPs and Nominated MPs - as PSPs.

Other individuals and organisations can become designated PSPs if the authorities assess their activities are directed towards a political end and if it is in the public interest that foreign interference countermeasures are applied.

Hong Kong-born businessman Philip Chan Man Ping, who is a naturalised Singapore citizen, became the first person to be designated as a PSP in February.

We are aligned with national safeguards to prevent foreign interference: NTUC

In a media statement on Thursday, NTUC said that they would be reviewing MHA's requirements for the designation process, adding that they are committed to championing their members and workers' interests with "accountability and transparency".

NTUC said: "We are aligned with national safeguards to prevent foreign interference, and will continue to ensure that our operations remain free from foreign influence.

"We would like to assure our members, partners and stakeholders that NTUC's core work to better workers' lives and livelihood will continue unabated."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) noted that the designation of NTUC as PSP does not result in any prohibition on their ongoing activities - which have been in compliance with the Trade Unions Act.

"MOM will continue to work with NTUC as a key tripartite partner," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng had previously described the PAP's "symbiotic partnership" with NTUC since the 1960s - through tripartism between unions, employers and the government.

Ng, who was a former member of Cabinet, was elected as NTUC's Secretary-General in 2018. Several PAP MPs and Branch Chairpersons also currently serve as advisors to the 58 different NTUC-affiliated trade unions, including those in wards held by the Opposition.

And in a May Day Rally speech last year, then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described the PAP and NTUC as "sibling organisations".

"We share the same objectives - to improve the lives of workers and Singaporeans, promote economic growth for all, and ensure social cohesion and stability," Wong said then.

ALSO READ: Foreign interference law invoked against naturalised Singaporean businessman

chingshijie@asiaone.com