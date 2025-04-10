Changi Airport reclaims World's Best Airport title in 2025, 13th time at top spot

After losing the crown to Doha's Hamad International Airport last year, Singapore's Changi Airport has reclaimed its top spot as the World's Best Airport in Skytrax's 2025 World Airport Awards, held in Madrid on Wednesday (April 9).

This is the 13th time the airport has clinched the top spot — the first time being in 2006, making it a record-breaking feat, according to the UK-based consultancy.

"It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition, and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience," said Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group.

In addition to the top accolade, Singapore Changi Airport also received other major awards including World's Best Airport Dining, World's Best Airport Washrooms and Best Airport in Asia.

According to Skytrax's CEO Edward Plaisted, this is thanks to its "diversity and expansive choice of dining outlets" and more-than-satisfactory washrooms, which is a "major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience".

Doha's Hamad International Airport now ranks second, switching spots with Singapore from last year's rankings.

They are followed by Japan's Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) in third, South Korea's Incheon International Airport and Japan's Narita International Airport.

Bottom five rankings

The lowest rank in the World Airport Awards goes to the Ankara Esenboga Airport in Turkey in 100th place.

Ireland's Dublin Airport is in second-last, followed by Santiago Airport in Chile, then Beijing Daxing Airport and Sanya Phoenix Airport in China.

According to Skytrax, the World Airport Awards are based on World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during a survey period.

The survey evaluates the customer experience across all front-line areas of airport service and facilities, from check-ins, security, immigration to arrivals, transfers and shopping.

The full list is available on the World Airport Awards website.

