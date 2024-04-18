Hamad International clinches world's best airport, Changi drops one spot to second

Top of the pile, no more.

Results from the World Airport Awards doesn't make for good reading if you're a fan of Changi Airport.

After being named the world's best airport for the 12th time last year by London-based research firm Skytrax, Changi Airport has dropped to second place in this year's standings.

Doha's Hamad International Airport was crowned world's best airport at the World Airport Awards in Frankfurt on Wednesday (April 17).

Hamad International Airport also won awards for the world’s best airport shopping and the best airport in the Middle East.

While Changi did not manage to retain its crown as the world's best airport, it was named the best airport in Asia and the world's best airport immigration service.

Other highlights from World Airport Awards included Seoul Incheon Airport's rise to third place in the survey.

The South Korean airport was also named the world's most family-friendly airport.

Tokyo Haneda Airport dropped out of the top three placements this year, clinching fourth in the global ranking along with awards such as world's cleanest airport and world's best domestic airport.

Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport received the accolade of world's best airport hotel for the ninth year running.

The World Airport Awards is regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, and has been operating since 1999.

A Changi Airport Group spokesperson said Changi is pleased to have been recognised as the best airport in Asia, and the world’s best airport immgration services.

The spokesperson congratulated Hamad International Airport for its victory before mentioning that Changi is grateful for its other wins in 2023 and 2024, since emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added: "Most of all, we thank our passengers and airport partners for their continual support. They remain our key inspiration to create the best travel experiences to all we serve at Changi Airport."

Slight dip in standards?

It's not often that Changi Airport gets toppled from top spot.

Case in point: Hamad International Airport was named world's best airport in 2021 but before that, Changi Airport won the title for eight consecutive years.

However, there have been numerous occasions of late where other airports around the world beat Changi to first place.

A study by UK insurance agency AllClear Travel Insurance sought to find airports around the world that offers travellers the most comfort and luxury.

Their report named Dubai International Airport the world's most luxurious airport.

Changi Airport only ranked joint-fifth alongside Sydney International Airport.

