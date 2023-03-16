Changi Airport regains world's best airport title after battling Covid-19 challenges

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the 12th time by London-based research firm Skytrax, regaining its crown after losing out in 2021 and 2022 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport was also named best in Asia, best in the world for leisure amenities, and best in the world for airport dining at the 2023 World Airport Awards ceremony held at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam on Wednesday (March 15).

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, came in second overall, followed by Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport bagged the world’s best airport hotel title for the eighth year in a row at Wednesday’s event.

The awards were given out based on a global survey conducted by Skytrax between August 2022 and February 2023.

Travellers were asked to rate airports according to their experience at different points, including check-in, arrival, shopping, security and immigration, and departure at the gate.

Changi Airport held the top spot for eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 – the longest winning streak since the World Airport Awards were first given out in 2000. But it fell behind Hamad International Airport and Haneda Airport in 2021 and 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Skytrax chief executive Edward Plaisted said Changi Airport’s latest win underlines its popularity with international air travellers.

“After being severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to note that passenger numbers at Changi Airport are now at about 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024,” Mr Plaisted added.

In the same statement, Changi Airport Group chief executive Lee Seow Hiang said: “This recognition is great encouragement for our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years... To our passengers, we are deeply grateful for your vote of confidence. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Changi Airport as we rediscover the magic of travel again.”

Before the start of the pandemic, Changi Airport was the world’s seventh busiest in terms of international passenger traffic, managing a record 68.3 million passenger movements in 2019.

Top 10 airports for 2023

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Hamad International Airport (Doha)

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

4. Incheon International Airport

5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

6. Istanbul Airport

7. Munich Airport

8. Zurich Airport

9. Narita International Airport

10. Madrid-Barajas Airport

