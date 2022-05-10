5 hidden secrets of Changi Airport to check out before catching your next flight

With international travel slowly but surely resuming around the world, many people we know have already booked their first flights out since the pandemic.

That means taking a trip out to Changi Airport — hurray! — not that we Singaporeans don't do so on the regular anyway.

Our beloved airport may have dropped out of first place in SkyTrax's 2021 annual list of the world's best airports, but it is still undoubtedly one of the top airports in the world. Jewel Changi Airport alone is a noteworthy attraction in itself.

And we're not the only ones to share this view.

Travel YouTubers Lisa and Josh recently visited our sunny island and the "best airport in the world", where they shared several "secrets" of the airport and "cool hidden stuff" on their YouTube channel.

If you think you know all there is to know about Changi Airport, read on to see if these tips will surprise you. Who knows, they may come in handy on your next trip out, or in, to Singapore.

1. Get the same view from the Canopy Bridge without paying for it

Instead of paying $8 for a walk on the Canopy Bridge at Jewel Changi Airport, Josh recommends getting the same bird's-eye view for free by looking out from the public area next to Prive restaurant.

Where Josh recommends you stand for the perfect view. PHOTO: Instagram/wearelisandjosh

While that may be the case, what you won't be getting is the additional thrill of looking beyond your feet through the bridge's glass-bottomed centre. Might be worth the additional dollars, to some.

2. Enjoy the Changi Lounge before entering the departure gates

If you happen hold a pass which grants you access to airport lounges around the world, you might want to note that you don't just get to enjoy the lounges within the transit areas at Changi Airport. If you happen to be flying from Terminal 1, don't forget that the Changi Lounge at Jewel is also available, so you can enjoy all the perks even before checking in. Priority Pass and Dragon Pass holders are also accepted, along with a valid boarding pass. As Josh puts it, "why would you only go to one lounge, when you can go to two?"

3. Get cheap(er) beers at convenience stores located within the transit areas

PHOTO: Instagram/wearelisaandjosh

According to Josh, the 24-hour 7-Eleven located within Terminal 1 is one way to get alcohol in Singapore "at a reasonable price". And we checked — all alcohol sold at the convenience stores in departure transit areas is GST-absorbed, according to our source from Changi Airport. Makes sense, as duty-free wines and spirits are also available at the Lotte Duty Free stores located in Terminals 1 and 3.

4. Discover the best places to work and the comfiest seats

As international travel ramps up and Changi's transit areas get busier, it might be harder to find a good spot to do a bit of work if you're a business traveller. Well, according to Josh, the area right at the end of Terminal 1's Discovery Garden is "always empty", "and they always have places to plug in and charge your stuff".

True to Singapore's reputation as a garden city, it's no surprise that even our airport has a colourful outdoor garden. According to an Instagram video posted by Changi Airport in April, the Discovery Garden located at Terminal 1 is recommended as one of the places travellers should check out before they fly — be it to catch some fresh air or simply to get out from within the frigid confines of the terminal. There used to be a butterfly garden in Terminal 3 as well, but unfortunately, it's still temporarily closed.

And if you're simply waiting around to catch your next flight, the best and most comfortable seats, according to Josh, are at the armchairs located right outside the airport lounges. "Right here, every single spot has good Wi-Fi and every single spot has power."

5. Chill out at a rooftop bar or go for a swim

One thing that Lisa and Josh missed mentioning though, is the gorgeous outdoor swimming pool where travellers with hours to kill can head to. Just make sure to pack your swimming gear in your carry-on bag.

Grab a drink and take a dip at Aerotel's outdoor pool. Located on Level 3 in Terminal 1's transit area (access is near Gate D41), this particular Aerotel is Asia's only transit hotel with an outdoor swimming pool. The rooftop pool also boasts a poolside bar.

What's cool is that you can use the pool without paying for a room. Use of the pool and shower costs about $23.54 per person including taxes. With that, you'll also be provided with a towel, locker and bottle of water.

The pool is open from 12pm to 9pm daily and no prior reservation is required.

