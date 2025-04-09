No permission to hold meeting: Chee Soon Juan's allegation of double standards not true, says Sembawang Town Council

Sembawang Town Council has addressed allegations made by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan that it denied permission for the party to hold a town hall meeting.

In a TikTok video posted on Dr Chee's account on Monday (April 7), he said he had written to the town council for a space to discuss mental health with residents but was rejected.

He also expressed concern that the town council was unfairly targeting the opposition, displaying images of People's Action Party (PAP) members distributing food to residents, implying it was a case of "double standards".

In a Facebook statement on Tuesday (April 8), the town council clarified that Dr Chee's claims of double standards were "untrue", stating that common spaces are intended for "recreation, community activities, and providing assistance to residents in need", and that it 'does not permit political activities to be conducted".

The town council noted that the photos of PAP distributing food were part of an effort to assist residents in need, not a political activity.

The statement also highlighted that SDP had distributed food in public spaces without facing any restrictions.

Dr Chee confirmed in March that he will be contesting in the newly formed Sembawang West SMC.

AsiaOne has reached out to the town council and SDP for comments.

