Hello, Sunny! Simonboy announces birth of son, shares scary moment where 'we lost his heartbeat'

Simon Khung — better known as Simonboy — and his wife Chloe Eong are finally parents!

Their baby boy, whom they named Sunny Khung, was born on Wednesday (April 9) at around 6am, Simon shared in an Instagram post on the same day.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the local influencer said that Chloe, also known as Simongirl, was admitted to the hospital on April 7 after her water bag leaked.

He revealed that the birth process was not an easy one for Chloe and around 7.20pm on April 8, they had a bad scare.

"There was a moment where Simongirl's contractions were way too frequent, until the baby was stressed out ... and we lost his heartbeat for a moment," Simon recounted.

He added that the situation developed into a "code red" and "four to five medical team members rushed in" to help.

"Both my wife and I knew something was wrong, but I didn't dare say anything. I just kept asking her to breathe regularly," he shared with us.

He added that while his heart was "breaking apart", he had to look "normal" so that Chloe would not be scared.

"That moment lasted about 10 minutes which tore my heart into a million pieces. I kept praying and praying in my heart until we got his heartbeat back [to] normal."

Thankfully, after the incident, everything went smoothly and the couple "felt very relieved".

Towards the end, Simon shared that Chloe was in a lot of pain and kept perspiring during the last two to three hours of pushing.

But it was all worth it when they finally saw their baby boy.

"We were very happy and really moved that after 40 weeks of waiting, finally Sunny is out. And he's a very good boy, very healthy and [has] a lot of hair!" said Simon.

"After I settled Sunny down, I just stayed with Simongirl because she really went through a long fight. We knew Sunny was safe and sound already."

Simon shared that they had settled on the name Sunny because it means "very happy and cheerful".

"Most importantly, he will be a light to the people around him shining God's glory," said Simon.

"I'm Simonboy, so he is Sunnyboy. But Singapore version."

Simon proposed to Chloe during a Sunday walk organised for the elderly in March 2024.

They tied the knot in July that same year.

In November 2024, they announced that they would be having a baby.

Simon had shared that the first four months of Chloe's pregnancy were not easy and she endured vomiting and discomfort to the point of tears.

Sunny is not Simon's first child and he has a son from his first marriage, as well as a daughter from his second.

Just last November, he reunited with his son, who was then 12, after three years of trying to reassure his ex-wife.

He had not seen his son for 11 years because of his incarceration.

His son only learned about their relationship a few months before their first meet-up, where they went bowling and shopping, and spent time at an arcade.

Simon's late daughter, Megan Khung, died after facing abuse from his ex-wife, Foo Li Ping, and her boyfriend.

