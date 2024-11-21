'I can't explain the joy': Simonboy and Simongirl announce they are having a baby

Just last month, Simon Kung, better known as Simonboy, presented his wife Chloe Eong, also known as Simongirl, with her very own Jaguar sports saloon as a gift.

And now, the couple will soon be presented with the gift of life as they welcome a third member to the family.

That's right, Simonboy and Simongirl are having a baby.

On Wednesday (Nov 20), Simonboy and his wife took to social media to share this major milestone in their lives.

The caption of their shared Instagram Reel read: "I can’t explain the joy that is going on in me and Simongirl's life."

The couple have kept the news of their baby under wraps at that point in time.

"Even Simon also don't know the gender yet," she said in the video, holding an ultrasound image of their baby.

After a short countdown, the gender of the child was revealed—it's a boy!

Simonboy mentioned that he had guessed correctly beforehand and that he was "so happy" to be welcoming a baby boy.

He said: "I don't need to worry if she goes out late, all these kinds of things."

Tribute to mothers

Since finding out they would be having a child, the last four months have not been completely smooth sailing for Chloe.

Simonboy revealed that his wife has had to endure vomiting and discomfort to the point of tears.

After seeing his wife go through this experience, the 37-year-old seemed to see her, and motherhood as a whole, in a different light.

"I really appreciate my wife for being a warrior for the past four months and we proudly announce that we are halfway there already!" he said.

Congratulatory messages were aplenty in the comments section, notably from the couple's celebrity friends.

"Congrats! Very happy for the both of you! Sending lots of love from Malaysia!" actor Shah Iskandar wrote.

Radio host and DJ Jean Danker joined in, commenting: "Wah wah wah! Congrats guys!"

Actor Aden Tan also congratulated the couple and asked if they had a name in mind for the baby—to which Simonboy cheekily replied: "Yes but can't reveal yet."

[[nid:675581]]

amierul@asiaone.com